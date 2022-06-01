Argon (ARGON) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Argon (ARGON) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $236,355.98 and approximately $54,441.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 217.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,093.68 or 0.06915926 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00466230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 74,567,322 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

