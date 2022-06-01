Argon (ARGON) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Argon (ARGON) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $236,355.98 and approximately $54,441.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 217.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,093.68 or 0.06915926 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00466230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 74,567,322 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.