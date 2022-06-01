Asana (ASAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Asana to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. Asana has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164 over the last 90 days. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 164.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $7,367,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Asana by 244.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47,958 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

