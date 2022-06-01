Asana (ASAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Asana to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. Asana has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 164.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $7,367,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Asana by 244.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47,958 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.
Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
