Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $205.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.14. The company had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,320. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.58 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

