Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.33. Ashford has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

