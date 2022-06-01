Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Ashford stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.33. Ashford has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.