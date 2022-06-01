Aspireon Wealth Advisors Has $6.29 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,703 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $65.90. 15,043,473 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.