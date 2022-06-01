Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Assertio alerts:

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.