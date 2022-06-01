Assure (CVE:IOM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. 4,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.22 million and a PE ratio of -16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.00.

Assure Company Profile (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

