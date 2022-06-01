AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $8.32

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.71. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 630 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 214.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

