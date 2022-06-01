AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.01 billion, a PE ratio of -207.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($132.84) to £115 ($145.50) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($129.05) to £111 ($140.44) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($145.50) to £120 ($151.82) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

