AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 11,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($126.52) to £120 ($151.82) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($145.50) to £120 ($151.82) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $206.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $589,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 158.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 840,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,748,000 after purchasing an additional 515,507 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

