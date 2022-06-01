ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $2.85. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 1,090 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get ATRenew alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,967,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.