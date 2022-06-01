Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.14.

ACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,784,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,348. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$451.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

