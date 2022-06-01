Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Innovation traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.99. 79,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,929,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $168,900,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $8,878,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

