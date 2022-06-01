Aurox Market Capitalization Achieves $15.26 Million (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for $29.24 or 0.00096933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Aurox has a total market cap of $15.26 million and approximately $539,966.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aurox

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

