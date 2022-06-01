Avast (LON:AVST) Shares Down 1.3%

Avast plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 476.80 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 479.30 ($6.06). 573,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,007,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485.70 ($6.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 680 ($8.60) to GBX 550 ($6.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 475 ($6.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 531.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 582.94.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

