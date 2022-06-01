Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS.

Shares of AVYA opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Avaya has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,790,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 283,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter.

About Avaya (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.