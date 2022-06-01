Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.89. 5,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

