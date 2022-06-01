AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives 17.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 17.73.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AVDX traded down 0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 8.70. 10,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is 11.71. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 5.95 and a 1-year high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

