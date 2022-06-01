AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Up 31.5% in May

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 253.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

AVITA Medical stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. 4,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.68.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.