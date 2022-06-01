Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Shares Down 2.4%

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 15,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 48,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

Get Avivagen alerts:

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.