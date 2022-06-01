Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $56.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

