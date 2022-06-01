Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $56.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

