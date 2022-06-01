Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on BSMX shares. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

BSMX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

