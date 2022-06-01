Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Lowered to GBX 210

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 210 ($2.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.42) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 230 ($2.91) price objective on Barclays in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.89 ($3.01).

BARC stock opened at GBX 169.06 ($2.14) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.08. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.78). The company has a market cap of £28.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

