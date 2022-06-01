Barclays Raises HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $32.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,638 shares of company stock worth $2,316,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after buying an additional 1,381,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,704,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.