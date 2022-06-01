BARK (NYSE:BARK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BARK updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BARK opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. BARK has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in BARK during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 782.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BARK in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in BARK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BARK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

BARK Company Profile

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

