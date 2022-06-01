Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 28.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($16.45) to €16.30 ($17.53) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

DB opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

