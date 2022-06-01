Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Plug Power by 36.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Plug Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 253.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

