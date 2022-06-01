Bayesian Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,486,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 176,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in McKesson by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 179,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,615 shares of company stock worth $24,523,252 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $328.69 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

