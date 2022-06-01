Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $987,000 Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 36.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mattel by 43.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 10.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAT stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

