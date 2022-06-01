Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of APD stock opened at $246.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

