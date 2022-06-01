Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 2,285 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,452 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.04.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.