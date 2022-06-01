Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $1.01 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI opened at $209.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.99 and a 200 day moving average of $212.13. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

