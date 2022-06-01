Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after buying an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $227.64 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.11.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

