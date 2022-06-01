Beam (BEAM) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Beam (BEAM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Beam has a market cap of $17.26 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beam has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00089991 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 115,277,440 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

