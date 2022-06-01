Beer Money (BEER) Reaches Market Cap of $340,526.67

Beer Money (BEER) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $340,526.67 and $12,068.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 353,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 40,699,999 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

