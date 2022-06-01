Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s earnings. Benitec Biopharma reported earnings of ($60.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Benitec Biopharma.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Benitec Biopharma worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNTC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 7,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,749. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

