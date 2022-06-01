BENQI (QI) Achieves Market Cap of $4.28 Million

BENQI (QI) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $16.27 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 137.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.49 or 0.09059520 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00457221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008592 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

