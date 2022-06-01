Bernard Robert Pryor Purchases 13,000 Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) insider Bernard Robert Pryor acquired 13,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($18,421.05).

LON:PDL opened at GBX 116 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 139 ($1.76).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.