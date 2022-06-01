Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $11.13

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $11.51. Berry shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 2,299 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.34.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,803,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,642,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,995,215. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Berry by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

