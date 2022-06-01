Beyond Finance Achieves Market Cap of $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,601.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,586.81 or 0.32190171 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00424559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

