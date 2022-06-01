BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $1,313.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,297.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

