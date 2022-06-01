Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 211,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,252. The company has a market cap of $452.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

