Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $599.76 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.14–$0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.27.

NYSE:BILL traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.57. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $1,719,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,670 shares of company stock worth $13,231,146 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

