Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.63 Million

Brokerages expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) to post $290.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.49 million to $293.80 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $259.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.43.

Shares of TECH traded down $9.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,879. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $335.02 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.