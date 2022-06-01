BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.34 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVXV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

