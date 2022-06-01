Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading Down 5.1%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 2,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 266,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioventus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $712.09 million, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bioventus news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 48,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

