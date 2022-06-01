BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.
BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 488,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 96,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 94,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after buying an additional 84,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 77,276 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
