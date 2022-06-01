BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 488,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 96,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 94,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after buying an additional 84,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 77,276 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.