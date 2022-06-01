Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,322.00

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00006311 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $1,322.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00297706 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00067755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

