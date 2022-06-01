Bivin & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,704 ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged makes up about 3.6% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 873.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

BATS IGHG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,225 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64.

